Veteran receives Honor Guard Salute in Saline County

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Family and friends paid tribute to a fallen Veteran Saturday in Saline County with an Honor Guard Salute.
Military rites for former American Legion Post Commander Mike Prather were hold at the George Hart Post 167.
His family was presented an American flag by members of the U.S. Army.
"He will be dearly missed, he will be dearly missed, his son is part of the Legion, also. It makes me want to cry, let's put it that a way, and that's about all I've got to say," said Commander Ronald Vinyard.
A celebration of life was held at the post after the ceremony.