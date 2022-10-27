Veteran Food and Clothing Pantry receives donation

SIKESTON, MO - People joined the SEMO Workshop and Craft Mall on Monday to celebrate a $1,000 donation to help homeless and struggling veterans in the area.
The donation came from First State Community Bank and will go towards the Veteran's Food and Clothing Pantry that is hosted by the craft mall.
The pantry helps veterans in the area who are homeless or who are struggling by providing food, clothing, coats, shoes, toiletries and even computer help. It's all in shopping format as well.
“When they come through the door, you can see the anxiety and the stress and they want to go, but when they go out the door you know you helped just for al little bit, and that’s a good cause," volunteer Michael Johnson said.
Michael and Tina Johnson almost lost their son, a veteran, a few years ago. It's part of the reason they help run the pantry and the craft mall.
Part of the vendor money from the craft mall also goes towards the veteran help. Plus, many of the booths in the mall are ran by veterans in the area.
They're grateful for the donation as holidays draw near.
“It’s free to any veteran, so that money’s going to go and help a lot," Johnson said. "When a veteran comes in, they usually pend 100-135 dollars, depending on this and that, but it’s well worth it."