Very warm today ahead of the next shower/storm chance

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're waking up this morning to some mild temperatures, along with fog and drizzle. Reduced visibility is anticipated though the morning thanks to the patchy fog and mist so be sure to give yourself a little extra time.
Today won't be the prettiest with all the cloud cover we're tracking, but temperatures will be very warm in the low 60s. Although clouds are sticking around, the drizzle chance should end before 8 AM.
Tonight and into tomorrow morning is still the time to watch. A low pressure will move across the Plains today before passing just north of us. The extended cold front won't only dip our temperatures way down, but also bring a chance of severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for the possibility of severe weather. The highest threats being isolated strong storms with hail and gusty winds. A spin up tornado is possible, but pretty unlikely.
Even with tomorrow's cold front, January is continuing to trend unseasonably warm.