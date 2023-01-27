 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Very strong winds today -- tracking rain chances into the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Keep an eye on your trash can this evening because it has been very windy today. We're caught in a tight pressure gradient thanks to a low to our west and a high to our south. 

A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 PM tonight since we may seen gusts near 40 mph. Other than the gusts, it's a fairly pleasant evening with passing sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 40s.

Skies will clear more in the next few hours, before the low pressure to our west pushes in more clouds around 1 AM ahead of our next system. Temperatures will fall near freezing. 

If you have any outdoor plans for tomorrow you should be good to go. We aren't tracking a washout for the entire weekend, but rain is expected to begin moving in tomorrow evening around 5 PM. It's a fairly weak system so no severe or major rain totals are expected. 

Quiet weather along with cold temperatures return Monday, but an active pattern brings another chance for a little winter weather towards the middle of next week. Details are still uncertain, but freezing rain, sleet, and possibly snow are on the table.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

