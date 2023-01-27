Very strong winds today -- tracking rain chances into the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Keep an eye on your trash can this evening because it has been very windy today. We're caught in a tight pressure gradient thanks to a low to our west and a high to our south.
A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 PM tonight since we may seen gusts near 40 mph. Other than the gusts, it's a fairly pleasant evening with passing sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 40s.
Skies will clear more in the next few hours, before the low pressure to our west pushes in more clouds around 1 AM ahead of our next system. Temperatures will fall near freezing.
If you have any outdoor plans for tomorrow you should be good to go. We aren't tracking a washout for the entire weekend, but rain is expected to begin moving in tomorrow evening around 5 PM. It's a fairly weak system so no severe or major rain totals are expected.
Quiet weather along with cold temperatures return Monday, but an active pattern brings another chance for a little winter weather towards the middle of next week. Details are still uncertain, but freezing rain, sleet, and possibly snow are on the table.