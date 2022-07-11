Veo bringing shared electric scooters to Carbondale, SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale announced a new public transportation will launch Friday.
Veo will deploy 350 scooters throughout the city and on the SIU campus.
The City of Carbondale and Veo will host a public demo of the scooters on Friday, July 15, from 10 a.m. – noon at the Public Safety Center located at 501 S. Washington Street.
“We are excited that residents and students will have an additional form of transportation that is not only friendlier to the earth but also affordable," said Carbondale's Senior Planner Molly Maxwell.
The new fleet will include stand-up and seated scooters.
“Veo is passionate about increasing access to sustainable, innovative transportation to all,” said Candice Xie, CEO of Veo. “We’ve worked closely with city and university leaders to create a micromobility program that will increase access to public transportation and enable Carbondale residents and students to easily travel between the city and university, helping to reduce congestion.”
How to Ride:
- Using the Veo app, riders scan a QR code to unlock the vehicle. The cost to unlock is $1 and 31 cents per minute. The Veo Access Plan waives the unlock fee for riders with low incomes.
- Slow zones and no ride/no parking zones are highlighted in the Veo app. To end a trip, riders take an “end of ride” photo of the properly parked scooter, not blocking the sidewalk, driveways or private property.
- To simplify riding with friends and family, Veo offers Group Ride, which allows one Veo account holder to start multiple simultaneous rides without others needing to create and use a Veo account.
Once students return to campus, Veo will celebrate its launch at Southern Illinois University’s Involvement Fair on Thursday, August 25 from 5 – 7 p.m. The Veo team will provide vehicle demonstrations, safety overviews, and distribute complimentary helmets.