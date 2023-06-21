Vehicle crash closes NB Highway 148 in Williamson County

ENERGY, Ill. -- A crash impacted traffic in Energy along Route 148, caused the northbound lanes to shut down and a closure of at least one business.
Authorities said the incident happened on Route 148 just north of Highway 13. They are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The crash involved two vehicles, one of them being a semi truck.
Police were on scene investigating the incident.
Police said both of the drivers involved in the accident were injured, however, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
At least one vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash.
