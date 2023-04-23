 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Vehicle catches fire at Sonic in Jackson

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson vehicle fire
Mike Mohundro

JACKSON, Mo. -- Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Jackson after a vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Sonic restaurant on S. Hope Street just before 4 p.m. Flames were coming out from underneath the hood and smoke filled the inside of the vehicle.

Fire crews in Jackson arrived at Sonic where a vehicle was on fire.

Jackson firefighters arrived on scene moments later. They were able to get the hose out and extinguish the fire quickly.

A Jackson police officer on scene tells News 3 nobody was hurt in the incident.

Sonic workers said the driver went there to order some food. They also said the driver was able to move the vehicle away from the building and into an open area of the parking lot before the flames erupted.

This was the second vehicle fire call in Jackson firefighters responded to. The first happened at a car wash along S. Shawnee Blvd.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you