Vehicle catches fire at Sonic in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. -- Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Jackson after a vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Sonic restaurant on S. Hope Street just before 4 p.m. Flames were coming out from underneath the hood and smoke filled the inside of the vehicle.
Jackson firefighters arrived on scene moments later. They were able to get the hose out and extinguish the fire quickly.
A Jackson police officer on scene tells News 3 nobody was hurt in the incident.
Sonic workers said the driver went there to order some food. They also said the driver was able to move the vehicle away from the building and into an open area of the parking lot before the flames erupted.
This was the second vehicle fire call in Jackson firefighters responded to. The first happened at a car wash along S. Shawnee Blvd.