Varying clouds and seasonable temperatures to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's a quiet but chilly morning to start the day. Temperatures are much cooler than yesterday, in the 50s.
Varying cloud cover is expected throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies blanket southern Illinois and western Kentucky, while there are more breaks across southeast Missouri.
Southeast Missouri will see the most sunshine today. Clouds will be slow to clear much of southern Illinois.
Temperatures will be seasonable, topping out in the mid 60s.
The chance for storms returns by the weekend. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how that could impact your plans, this morning on News 3.