Varying clouds and cool temperatures to start the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It will be a chilly but dry start to the holiday week.
A sharp clearing line is slowly making it's way through the region. Mostly clear skies will make their return tonight.
Temperatures will be cold overnight, dipping into the upper 20s by morning. It will also be very breezy with winds out of the northwest gusting as high as 20 mph. Wind chill values by the early morning will be in the low to mid 20s, bundle up.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Monday. High temperatures will stay below average, topping out in the low 40s.
The chance for rain will make it's return around the holiday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when, tonight on News 3.