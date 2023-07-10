Vandals steal copper wire from Eldorado Big John's solar panels

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- A business in Saline County hit a snag after trying to join Illinois' growing solar community.
Behind Big John's in Eldorado are 1,900 solar panels that were installed in the last two months according to co-owner Dan Doughty.
"When my electric bill went up $10,000 a month I had to do something," Doughty said. "I went totally solar [at home] and my last two bills were $10.56."
But the project suffered a setback last week when vandals cut and stole copper wiring from the solar panels last Tuesday and Thursday.
"I was in shock," Doughty said. "I've been told that some of the vandals have been talked to. I don't know if any arrests have been made but [police] are aware of some people."
Doughty says the store used about $1 million worth of state and federal grants for the project. Doughty is now working on replacing the wires which cost $13,000.
"Higher costs for my panels to be installed and eventually it would be a higher cost in goods," said Doughty.
Doughty plans to add cameras,an alarm system, mortion sensors and lights.
"These were just some bad eggs in our fine community," Doughty said.