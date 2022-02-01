 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

USPS reminds residents letter carriers need a clear path

  • 0
USPS mailboxes
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- In advance of winter weather, the Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes, to help letter carriers deliver the mail.

Hazards such as uneven surfaces, wet pavement, and snow and ice can pose a serious threat to Postal Service employees.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Residents and businesses with blue collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions.

The USPS says, "With your help, we can keep our letter carriers, your neighbors, and your property safe. Thank you for protecting our letter carriers as we continue to bring packages and correspondence to your door each day."

Tags

Recommended for you