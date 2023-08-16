USP Marion to train shelter dogs for adoption

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The United States Penitentiary in Marion is implementing their first ever dog program called 'Save, Train & Rehabilitate' (STAR).
They are working with local animal shelters too train rescue dogs in the hopes of making them more adoptable.
They hope is the training program will improve the dogs' behavior and socialization skills and get them adopted out. They say this will also address any behavioral issues or fears the dogs may have.
Program organizers say the individuals in custody at USP Marion will learn new skills, develop patience and empathy, and gain a sense of
responsibility.
They say working with the dogs can be therapeutic for the individuals in custody providing them with compassion and a positive outlet while serving their sentence. For the rescue dogs, the program can offer socialization, training, and care from our individuals in custody.
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, USP Marion hosted a wellness event for employees and individuals in custody.
The featured guest was Paw-fficer Gary with the Marion Police Department. This K-9 therapy dog is utilized by Officer Jason Plichta to build a rapport within the community to comfort victims of traumatic events. His handler, Officer Plichta spoke about Gary’s influence in the community and the importance of seeking help when struggling emotionally.
"Being able to reach out to new groups about the importance of mental health is key," says Officer Plichta.
"The interaction with the individuals in custody allows them to see me as a person and not just an officer and letting them know that I see them as individuals and am looking past the tan uniforms they wear, really
allowed us to get on the same page when talking about mental health," says Officer Plichta. "Seeing their faces when Gary appeared is what makes this job fun. It does not matter their crime or their sentence, for that moment nothing else seemed to matter except that they were in view of a dog."