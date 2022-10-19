 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

US State Department says there's 'abundant evidence' Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine

  • 0
US State Department says Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine. Ukrainian firefighters are seen here at the site of a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17.

 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

The United States has "abundant evidence" that Russia is using Iranian drones to strike Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday.

"The United States began warning in July that Iran was planning to transfer UAVs to Russia for use in Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, and we now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," Price said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council received expert briefings on Iran's transfer of such drones to Russia, Price said, and the issue was collectively raised by the US, United Kingdom and France at a closed-door UNSC meeting Wednesday.

Drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since the summer, when the United States and Kyiv say Moscow acquired the drones from Iran. Iran has denied supplying weapons to Russia despite evidence to the contrary.

CNN reported Tuesday that Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of their drones, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence.

A spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations said, "Iran does not confirm this claim and rejects it."

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani denied his country supplied Russia with drones for use in Ukraine and told reporters the West was running a disinformation campaign against Iran.

"Iran categorically rejected unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred UAVs for the use (in) the conflict in Ukraine," Iravani said during a news conference from New York.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that reports Russia is using Iranian UAVs are "unsubstantiated inferences" and "far-fetched assumptions," despite ample evidence of their use in Ukraine.

Still, the US has said there will be consequences for these Iranian drone transfers to Russia, and Price dangled the possibility of sanctions being rolled out. "We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," he said.

Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a loitering munition because they are capable of waiting for some time in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.

They are small, portable and can be easily launched, but their main advantage is that they are hard to detect and can be fired from a distance.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Negar Mahmoodi, Ivana Kottasová and Andrew Raine contributed to this report.

