US State Department orders families of government personnel to leave Belarus amid 'unusual and concerning Russian military buildup'

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion Illinois. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes, especially on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&