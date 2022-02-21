US says it has credible information about Russian 'kill list' in potential Ukraine invasion

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. .Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at Murphysboro. The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood stage Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...After falling below flood stage tonight, the river is expected to rise above flood stage once again Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 21.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&