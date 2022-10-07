 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests

The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on October 7.

 Korean Central News Agency/AP/FILE

The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday.

The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.

The sanctions include two Singapore registered companies and an entity registered in the Marshall Islands for "illicit ship-to-ship (STS) transfers to circumvent UN sanctions," according to the Treasury Department.

"By designating these entities and individuals, the United States is sending a clear message that we will continue to take actions against those who support the development and sustainment of the DPRK's military and weapons arsenal," Blinken said in a statement.

North Korea has fired six missiles in the past two weeks -- an uptick, even in a year that has seen the highest number of launches since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.

The aggressive acceleration in weapons testing has sparked alarm in the region, with the US, South Korea and Japan responding with missile launches and joint military exercises this week. The US has also redeployed an aircraft carrier into waters near the peninsula, a move South Korean authorities called "very unusual."

On Wednesday Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions."

The recent tests have caused administration officials to grow concerned that Kim is set to oversee his nation's seventh nuclear test.

