US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend... Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today. North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky. More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could be damaged or killed.