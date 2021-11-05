WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers stepped up their hiring in October, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession may be overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday's report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month, from 4.8% in September. The economy's emergence from the pandemic, by most measures, remains on course. Services companies in such areas as retail, banks and warehousing have reported a sharp jump in sales. More Americans bought new homes last month. And consumer confidence rose in October.
US hiring rebounded in October, with 531,000 jobs added
- by Jacob Gordon
- Updated
Jacob Gordon
Producer
Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.
