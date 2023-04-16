 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

US helicopter raid targets senior ISIS leader in Syria

A US helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeted a senior ISIS leader and planner.

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters

A US helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeted a senior ISIS leader and planner early Monday morning, according to a spokesman for US Central Command.

"We believe the raid killed a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe," said Col. Joe Buccino. The identity of the target was not immediately available.

Two other armed individuals were also killed in the raid, Buccino said.

No US forces were wounded in the raid and no helicopters were shot down, Buccino added.

No civilians were killed or injured, according to a statement from CENTCOM.

"Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement. "We will continue the relentless campaign against ISIS."

The US has remained focused on the defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq as part of an ongoing campaign to prevent the terror organization from growing again.

One week ago, the US captured an ISIS operative and two of his associates in eastern Syria in another helicopter raid, CENTCOM said.

"Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region," Buccino said following the raid.

This story has been updated with additional information.

