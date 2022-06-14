 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

US Air Force clears crew after human remains found on plane after Afghan evacuation flight

The US Air Force has concluded that an aircraft crew operating out of Kabul's airport in Afghanistan during the chaotic evacuation of American forces acted appropriately in departing the airport.

The US Air Force has concluded that a C-17 aircraft crew operating out of Kabul's airport in Afghanistan during the chaotic evacuation of American forces acted appropriately in departing the airport even though human remains were discovered in the wheel well when the plane landed in Qatar.

The review found that, given the circumstances at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 16, 2021, where pilots were trying to operate amid the chaos, the crew acted appropriately, the US Air Force said in a statement released Monday. They also said the crew used sound judgment "in their decision to get airborne as quickly as possible when faced with an unprecedented and rapidly deteriorating security situation."

CNN previously reported that the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations opened an investigation and that the crew made the decision to take off because of the deteriorating security situation at the airport after hundreds of Afghans breached the perimeter and surrounded the C-17.

"The aircrew's airmanship and quick thinking ensured the safety of the crew and their aircraft. After seeking appropriate care and services to help cope with any trauma from this unprecedented experience, the crew returned to flight status," the US Air Force also said Monday.

Thousands of Afghans were desperate to leave the country in the face of the Taliban takeover after the group took control of Kabul one day earlier. Civilians rushed the airport's tarmac and video at the time showed civilians clinging to military transport planes as they took off.

The Biden administration has come under intense scrutiny over the handling of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and questions linger over why evacuation efforts were not started sooner as the Taliban gained more territory across the country. President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw US forces from the country and called the withdrawal an "extraordinary success."

