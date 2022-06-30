US 45 to be reduced to one lane in Johnson County next week

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- IDOT is letting drivers in Johnson County know that US 45 will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.
On July 5, crews will begin resurfacing US 45 approximately one mile north and south of I-24. They will also be resurfacing the road just north of IL 146 to two miles south of IL 146.
The road will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to last until October 14.
Motorists should obey flaggers, reduce speed, be alert for equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.