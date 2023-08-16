Updates on road construction projects in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The following are updates on several road construction projects in Kentucky affected by recent flash flooding. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says they're waiting for steel culverts to repair some of the places where infrastructure was damaged.
KY 2140 has reopened in Fulton County at the site of a washout.
KY 408 in Graves County is expected to reopen sometime Thursday. Engineers are optimistic that KY 1686 in Hickman County could reopen early next week. Work at other locations is pending arrival of materials.
Seven area highways continue to be blocked due to infrastructure damage from flash flood events over the last several weeks.
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal north of Clinton in Hickman County for erosion repairs that will have to wait until floodwaters beneath the Obion Creek Bridge drop.
Motorists should be aware that as some of these locations reopen there may be rough pavement that will be allowed to settle for several months before a permanent asphalt cap is placed on the excavation.
Here is the updated list of extended closures due to infrastructure damage:
Ballard County
KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road
KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road
KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62
Fulton County
KY 94/Carroll St is OPEN in downtown Hickman near the 12.8mm where a mudslide has been cleared from the roadway between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street
KY 2140 is OPEN near the 3mm between KY 94 and KY 1129 - Washout Repaired
Graves County
KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line - Repairs expected to be completed this week
KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road
KY 2422 is OPEN at the 6.25mm immediately west of the KY 129 intersection where a damaged culvert has been repaired
Hickman County
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work will start when floodwaters below the bridge drop sufficiently
KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week
KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and Barricades posted