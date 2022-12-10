 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Carbondale home burns down

  • Updated
  • 0
Cdale fire 12/11

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A Carbondale house was engulfed in flames last night, and a suspect has been arrested for arson.

The Carbondale Township Fire Department told News 3 that the department received a call about a house fire on December 10 at around 5 p.m. The Township, Carbondale, and Williamson County fire departments responded to the scene. The home is located near the corner of Dillinger and Reed Station road.

Cdale fire
Cdale fire

Crews battled the fire until around 11:30 p.m. They returned this morning, December 11, to extinguish any hot spots.

A suspect was taken into custody on charges of arson. The suspect is currently in the Jackson County jail. The Sheriff's Department will be investigating the crime.