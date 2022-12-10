UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Carbondale home burns down

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A Carbondale house was engulfed in flames last night, and a suspect has been arrested for arson.
The Carbondale Township Fire Department told News 3 that the department received a call about a house fire on December 10 at around 5 p.m. The Township, Carbondale, and Williamson County fire departments responded to the scene. The home is located near the corner of Dillinger and Reed Station road.
Crews battled the fire until around 11:30 p.m. They returned this morning, December 11, to extinguish any hot spots.
A suspect was taken into custody on charges of arson. The suspect is currently in the Jackson County jail. The Sheriff's Department will be investigating the crime.