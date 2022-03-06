UPDATE: Several Kentucky counties close roads due to river flooding

 Skip to main content
.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to increase over the
Quad State region overnight. Rainfall amounts of two to locally four
inches of rain can be expected through Monday morning with this
dynamic weather system. This will cause scattered flooding issues to
develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Crittenden,
Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Union KY and Webster.
In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more
widespread during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall
rates in and near thunderstorms will exceed the ability for
the ground to absorb the torrential rainfall and the creeks
and streams to handle the runoff. With most of this rainfall
occurring at nighttime, dangers of flooding will only
increase for drivers and residents across the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UPDATE: Several Kentucky counties close roads due to river flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
flooded road, water over road
By Kenzie Dillow

PADUCAH. KY (WSIL) -- Multiples counties are reporting closures of roads due to flooding.

DISTRICT 1:

Crittenden County reports KY91 is closed at the Cave-in-Rock Ferry landing. KY 135/Carrsville-Tolu is closed at the Barnetts Branch Bridge in Sawmill Hollow between KY 297 and KY 723.

Fulton County reports KY1354 is closed between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing at Hickman. KY 1129/Adams Road is closed just West of KY 239 near Rush Creek.

Livingston County reports KY 137/River Road is closed between Bayou and KY 133 at Berry's Ferry Landing. KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is closed north of Luka.

Hickman County reports KY 123 is closed at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area.

DISTRICT 2:

Henderson County reports both KY 136 and KY 268 are closed.

Hancock County reports KY 334 is closed.

Union County reports KY 667, KY 1508, and KY 871 are all closed.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/PAH.

