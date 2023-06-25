UPDATE: Police arrest man who assaulted 12-year-old

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE 6:45 PM: After a 16-hour search, the assault suspect was apprehended in a soybean field along Nicholson Road near KY Highway 945. The public is in no danger. More information on the incident is expected to be revealed later today, June 25.
ORIGINAL: Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 23-year-old man who assaulted a 12-year-old child.
Information on the assault and ensuing pursuit comes from a Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Since Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m., deputies have been scouring the rural area near the 2700 block of KY Highway 945 for a Hispanic man. Authorities reported to the area as the suspect was assaulting a 12-year-old child. The man fled from law enforcement.
The suspect is believed to be 23-year-old Tony Perez, and he is stated to be 5'6", 145 pounds, and wearing a blue shirt and brown pants. He is also reported to be not wearing shoes and is not familiar with the area.
It has also been reported the suspect had just arrived to the country and is here illegally.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone in the area to be extremely cautious and contact the police if they see the suspect.
