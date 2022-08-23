UPDATE: Missing teen found safe in McCracken County

UPDATE 10:29 P.M.: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department say Tyler Andrew Hastings has been found safe.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County.
It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department that 17 year old Tyler Andrew Hastings was last seen in the area of the 6620 Kentucky Dam Road Paducah Kentucky around 6:00 pm.
Tyler Andrew Hastings is described as a white male, standing approximately 5’5, weighing approximately 115-120 pounds, with blue eyes and Shaggy Blonde hair. Hastings was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and black sweatpants.
If anyone sees Hastings or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.