Upcoming soccer tournament helps remember young athlete

HARRISBURG, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- An upcoming soccer tournament will bring athletes from the tri-state area to Harrisburg.
The 13th annual Michael Herrin Memorial soccer tournament will take place on November 13th and 14th at the middle school's soccer field with the same namesake.
Michael passed away in 2001 as a result of a car accident. He was just 15 at the time and found soccer to be his passion.
The sophomore played for travel leagues going as far away as Wales and played a huge role in bringing soccer to the Bull dogs.
Greg McCulloch, who is the tournament's director and SYSA President, says around 30 teams are entered into the competition including six local groups.
He believes that it gives participants a bit of a challenge to look forward to.
"They enjoy being able to play some teams that they normally wouldn't get to see from Effingham area, all the way down to Metropolis," he explains. "We even sometimes see teams in from Missouri and Kentucky."
One of those players is Hannah Rorer, who is an 8th grade student at the Harrisburg Middle School. She's been playing soccer since the 1st grade and has participated in several Michael Herrin Memorial Tournaments.
Some of the action will also take place at the Bill Rice Memorial Soccer complex as the games usually bring in about a thousand spectators.
One person who is sure to be in the crowd is Dr. Roger Herrin, who started the tournament to honor his son.
Roger often wonders what his son would think of this event if he were alive today.
"You have no idea how many times I think about that," he adds. "When I get up in the morning and go to bed at night. When I go out and see the kids. You know Michael has now been gone for 20 years, even though the tournament has been 13-14 years. Michael has been gone for 20."
This year, Roger is giving a free t-shirt to all participants in the tournament and is providing a free meal to the athletes on one of the game days.
