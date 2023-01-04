Upcoming I-57 closure planned for bridge demolition south of Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have announced the closure for a portion of I-57 for a period of time to demolish a bridge south of Marion.
Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
All lanes will reopen on Monday, January 16 at 7 a.m.
IDOT said the closure is necessary to demolish the Westminster Drive bridge that crosses over I-57 in Williamson County.
A marked detour will also be in place for motorists to direct traffic around the work zone. This detour will bring drivers to travel highways Illinois 13 and Illinois 148 for both directions of travel.
IDOT will use flaggers, message boards, and traffic control devices to inform and direct motorists.