Unusually high rainfall helps Thompsonville farmer's crops

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- By the end of June, farmers like Larry Miller were in panic mode.
That's when the peak of the June drought culminated with an intense heat wave to close out the month.
When the calendar flipped to July, Miller's luck changed thanks to higher-than-average rainfall for July and August.
"We've had 13 inches of rain since July 1, which is totally unheard of. Its been a godsend," Miller said. "Our yards are still growing. Our pastures are in better shape than they've ever been.
July and August are critical months for corn and soybeans according to Miller, a lifelong farmer from Thompsonville. The rainfall is setting up a potentially big yield for Miller's crops.
"We have a better than average crop out there at this point," Miller said.
Scouts with the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found that both soybean pod counts and corn yield prospects were up cross Illinois this year. Miller is also seeing corn planted in late May doing better than corn planted in early May.
"That's not a normal thing," Miller said. "Statistics show that earlier planted corn does better than the later planted corn."
Miller thinks the reason for that is that there was more moisture left in the soil that he thought. But as Miller traveled to other farms, he learned that others didn't have as much luck as he did.
"I've seen a lot of areas where corn's hurt pretty severely," Miller said. "Some of the better growing areas in the mid part of the state have some good corn but they've also had some areas where it's not been as good."
Last week's intense heat didn't do much to stop his crops. That's why Miller says he's lucky to have had the rain he did in the months that historically produce the least amount of rain.
"The rain has solved our problem and we're thankful for it," Miller said.
Miller says they'll begin harvest season in mid-September going into early October.