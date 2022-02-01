 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Unused roadways and parking lots to be removed in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

(WSIL) -- The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is planning to remove roadways and parking lots that are no longer in use.

Visitor Services Manager Neil Vincent, says the roads were closed due to a lack of funds to keep them maintained.

He says as money becomes available they will remove those roadways in order to give the land back to nature.

"Part of our plan is to remove these roadways and parking lots as funding becomes available. So they're sort of on a pecking list and when funding comes available we jump on that and try to get assets removed from the property." said Vincent.

The Refuge also recently received a grant to expand the Greenway project.

The money will build a walking and bicycle path from Marion High School to Route 148.

They hope it'll be another way for residents to enjoy the nature in and around Crab Orchard Refuge.

