Unused roadways and parking lots to be removed in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

(WSIL) -- The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is planning to remove roadways and parking lots that are no longer in use.
Visitor Services Manager Neil Vincent, says the roads were closed due to a lack of funds to keep them maintained.
He says as money becomes available they will remove those roadways in order to give the land back to nature.
"Part of our plan is to remove these roadways and parking lots as funding becomes available. So they're sort of on a pecking list and when funding comes available we jump on that and try to get assets removed from the property." said Vincent.
The Refuge also recently received a grant to expand the Greenway project.
The money will build a walking and bicycle path from Marion High School to Route 148.
They hope it'll be another way for residents to enjoy the nature in and around Crab Orchard Refuge.