Unseasonably warm today and tomorrow - continuing to track weekend rain chance

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's hard to believe it's the start of November with temperatures in the mid 70s across the region. Even with a bit of a breeze out of the south, there's still lots of sunshine making it a pleasant fall day.
Overnight a few clouds will move in but mild temperatures will remain only dipping into the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be warmer and a much windier day with south winds gusting 25-30 miles per hour. That's thanks to an approaching low making it's way towards us from the west.
It will also bring a good chance for rain late Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. The line of rain and embedded t-storms will lose intensity as it tracks eastward.
The heaviest rain will occur west of the Mississippi River with some areas in the Ozarks picking up over 1". Farther east, rainfall amounts will go down, with less than 0.5" near the Wabash River.
Despite rain and a cold front passing to the north, there's still not a lot of cool air to be found.