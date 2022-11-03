 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT... South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE... Most of southeast Missouri, all of southern Illinois,
and far western Kentucky.

* WHEN... From 12AM to 7AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Unseasonably warm today and tomorrow - continuing to track weekend rain chance

  • 0
TODAY

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's hard to believe it's the start of November with temperatures in the mid 70s across the region. Even with a bit of a breeze out of the south, there's still lots of sunshine making it a pleasant fall day.

hourly

Overnight a few clouds will move in but mild temperatures will remain only dipping into the mid 50s. 

Tomorrow will be warmer and a much windier day with south winds gusting 25-30 miles per hour. That's thanks to an approaching low making it's way towards us from the west.

FRONT

It will also bring a good chance for rain late Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. The line of rain and embedded t-storms will lose intensity as it tracks eastward.

The heaviest rain will occur west of the Mississippi River with some areas in the Ozarks picking up over 1". Farther east, rainfall amounts will go down, with less than 0.5" near the Wabash River.

Despite rain and a cold front passing to the north, there's still not a lot of cool air to be found.

Tags

Recommended for you