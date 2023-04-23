 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Unseasonably cool again today, tracking more frost chances to start the work week

cool

WSIL (Carterville) -- We’re ending this weekend and April as a whole on a pretty chilly note. Sunshine is peeking through the partly cloudy skies making it feel a bit more pleasant outside. Even with that help, temperatures will only climb into the mid 50s thanks to a Canadian high pressure.

hourly

Overnight will be another cold one with lows in the mid 30s. We have yet another Frost Advisory in place beginning at 1 AM tonight until 9 AM Monday morning but this time it's for everyone. There is also a slight possibility of this turning into a freeze warning so continue to keep your sensitive plants safe and make sure the kiddos are bundled up at the bus stop.

frost

High pressure stays in place for the start of the work week, keeping us fairly clear and cold. We stay roughly 10 degrees below average with highs tomorrow in the low 60s.

rain chances

Our dry streak ends Tuesday as a fairly complex unsettled pattern returns. There’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday evening but we’ll see the better chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday.

cold

Our temperatures struggle to warm up all week as we stay well below our ‘normal’ high of 70 degrees. Make sure to keep an umbrella and a warm coat around.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

