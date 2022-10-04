United Way of South Central Illinois's little pantry makes big impact on neighborhoods

MT VERNON (WSIL) - The United Way of South Central Illinois has come up with small food pantries that have a big impact on the neighborhoods they're in.
It's out in the middle of the U of I Extension's community garden in Veterans Park. It has no locks, only a latch to keep it closed. The food is non-perishable and it's free.
"We make it where food is accessible to kids," said Natalie Wellen, the Executive Director of United Way of South Central Illinois. "Even if your children live in a food desert, that they do have access to foods, healthy foods."
Which is why this particular little pantry is located in a community garden. A $25,000 grant from the private group "No Kid Hungry" made the program possible.
"We were able to just mimic the program and implement it in other counties," Wellen explained. "So all of our counties in South Central Illinois now will have one, and we have 4 left to put out. So, very excited about that."
And there are no restrictions. While intended for children, anyone can take food. The United Way is just asking the community to follow the signage on the Little Free Food Pantry: "Take what you need... Leave what you can".
"Being able to access all the food pantries to get food in them is difficult for us, especially when we're doing several things at one time," Wellen said. "So, we ask the community to pitch in and help us fill it."
Which means, your typical non-perishable items, but with one specific thing in mind.
"A lot of times the foods will be taken home so the whole family can enjoy. So, we're looking for healthy items to be placed in there," Wellen said.
If you would like to contribute to the tiny pantry, or need to know a location in your area, you can find all the locations at the United Way of South Central Illinois' website: www.uwsci.org