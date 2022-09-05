Union luncheon back at the Du Quoin Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN (WSIL) - Labor Day is the final day of the Du Quoin State Fair. And along with motorsports on the track at the Grandstand, the Expo Hall hosted the Union Luncheon.
The Union's Luncheon was held at Du Quoin's Expo Center, where organizers said, if you're part of a Union, you're welcome here.
Organizer and Business Representative for IBEW Local 702, Tate Wright said, the lunch included food, of course, but also drinks, a band and some merchandise sales. This is the first time the Union Lunch has been held at the Du Quoin Fair in 6 years, and Wright said - he's it's great to be back in Du Quoin.
"This year they put us back in the expo hall, which is fantastic," Wright said. "Used to, we held a picnic out by Gate 4 and so it was outdoors. But we're tickled to death to be back and hope all the members have a great time."
A raffle and other small festivities were also held during the event. Wright said, most folks were taking the kids outside for rides following the lunch.
Wright also said there was a great turnout, with 2,000 - 3,000 union members showing up for the lunch.