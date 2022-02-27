Union county celebrates Civil War Weekend

UNION COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Civil War Weekend wraps up with an open house and local historian speaking on Freed Black Settlements in the region.
Nearly two dozen folks made their way to the Heritage House in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon for the engagement.
Several speakers took part in events over the weekend held at the Anna Art's Center.
Linda Hileman, president of P.A.S.T. (Promoting Appreciation of Structural Treasures) of Union County, says topics discussed help us understand who we are today.
"There's just so much we don't know about our past and the area and a lot of it was hidden," says Hileman . "I think, for many years people didn't want to talk about the bad things that happened; it's good for us to know and appreciate."
Some of those topics included the U.S. Navy in the Civil War, Walt Whitman's "Lincoln," a Soundtrack for Wartime and others
The Heritage House is open on Sundays throughout the Summer with browsing and tours available.