 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.
Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Union Co. Sheriff: Mentally disabled violent predator in protective custody

  • Updated
  • 0
robert quin

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Robert Quin was located in Tennessee and is in protective custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSIL) -- Union County authorities are searching for a missing mentally disabled man known to be a sexually violent predator.

Robery J. Quin resides in a Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) home and was last seen leaving with an employee Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 p.m.

He could possible be in a gold 2008 Chevrolet HHR, Illinois plate number CM22665, in an unknown direction of travel and unknown clothing description. 

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. 

Contact Union County IL Sheriff's Office with any information on his whereabouts at 618-833-5500.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you