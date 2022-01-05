Union Co. Sheriff: Mentally disabled violent predator in protective custody

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Robert Quin was located in Tennessee and is in protective custody.
ORIGINAL STORY
(WSIL) -- Union County authorities are searching for a missing mentally disabled man known to be a sexually violent predator.
Robery J. Quin resides in a Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) home and was last seen leaving with an employee Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 p.m.
He could possible be in a gold 2008 Chevrolet HHR, Illinois plate number CM22665, in an unknown direction of travel and unknown clothing description.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Contact Union County IL Sheriff's Office with any information on his whereabouts at 618-833-5500.