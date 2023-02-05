Uncle Joe's Restaurant catches fire

INA, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 11:30 AM: Captain Kyle Clinton, Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 tells News 3 crews arrived on scene shortly after 9 Sunday morning to a possible "grease fire" at Uncle Joe's Restaurant in Ina.
Clinton says no one was hurt during the fire. Three or four employees were inside at the time the fire broke out, they were able to get outside safely.
The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.
UPDATE 10:45 AM: News 3 was able to capture images of fire crews at the scene:
ORIGINAL: The restaurant Uncle Joe's has caught fire, with several fire departments responding to the scene.
Information of the fire comes from the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page. According to a post, it is a structural fire that can be seen from outside the restaurant.
Several fire departments from neighboring cities responded to the fire, including Benton, Mt. Vernon, Sesser, and more.
News 3 will update this article as we learn more information about the incident.