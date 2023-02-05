Uncle Joe's catches fire

INA, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 11:30 AM: News 3's Joe Rehana spoke with the chief of the Jefferson County Fire District and he was able to provide more details on the fire. He stated that the department got called to the restaurant for a grease fire at around 10 a.m.
No one was hurt during the fire, and 3/4 of the employees were able to get outside.
It cannot be determined if the restaurant is a total loss, but the damage is severe in the kitchen.
It has been determined that the fire got trapped inside of the building due to the metal roof.
Fire crews will continue to extinguish hot spots for another thirty minutes to an hour.
UPDATE 10:45 AM: News 3 was able to capture images of fire crews at the scene:
ORIGINAL: The restaurant Uncle Joe's has caught fire, with several fire departments responding to the scene.
Information of the fire comes from the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page. According to a post, it is a structural fire that can be seen from outside the restaurant.
Several fire departments from neighboring cities responded to the fire, including Benton, Mt. Vernon, Sesser, and more.
News 3 will update this article as we learn more information about the incident.