Unanimous decision in Ameren Missouri Electric Rate case

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- The Missouri Public Service Commission unanimously approved an agreement in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company Ameren Missouri.
Ameren Missouri will increase annual electric revenues by about $140 million.
Ameren Missouri cited investments in the Ameren Missouri system as part of its Smart Energy Plan, increases in the cost of capital since their last rate review, higher depreciation costs and other changes in costs of providing service to customers.
Ameren Missouri decided to keep the residential customer charge at $9 a month. It will be allocated to all customer classes (residential, commercial, industrial).
Ameren Missouri is to now file tariffs reflecting the Commission’s decision on the rate design issues as well as a proposed effective date for new electric rates.
This rate case decision will continue to provide rate options for Ameren Missouri residential customers through various Time of Use (TOU) rate structures which first began as a result of an Ameren Missouri rate case in 2019 and continued in the 2021 Ameren Missouri rate case.
The commission says, "TOU rate options provide customers with rate choice options and a means to save money on their utility bills and cut peak demand at the same time."
TOU rates charge different prices for kWh of energy based upon when a customer uses it, which typically means a lower per kWh rate for usage during off-peak hours and a higher per kWh rate for usage during on-peak hours.
The various TOU rate plans offer larger and smaller differences in these pricing periods.
Shifting electricity usage can help lower your monthly bill.
As a result of this rate case, Ameren Missouri residential customers will move to a new default rate unless they select an optional TOU rate. The new default rate (Smart Saver Default Rate) would apply to customers who do not yet have an AMI meter or customers establishing a new account.