 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for potential upgrades of this advisory to a watch or warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"Ultimately, we want the truth. And video helps us get there." Public cameras help prosecutors bring criminals to justice

  • Updated
  • 0
CAMERA
By Braydon Brower

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Joseph Cervantez sees case after case come across his desk as the Jackson County State's Attorney.

And for most cases, video evidence plays a critical role in solving crimes.

"Cameras and video, generally, are the new prosecutorial standard. We rely on them heavily to be able to solve cases. There's no easier way to put it," said Cervantez.

While video can provide details, Cervantez said cameras don't just show a crime.

"Video is something that supports the other evidence that we have. There's very few cases where video is the only evidence, but it typically is something that shows our investigation is on track," he added. 

Cervantez said video evidence from street cameras, private businesses, or an individuals security camera can help corroborate evidence from witnesses, place perpetrators on a scene, identify evidence, and even help track criminals down.

But it also helps prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"A conviction is exactly what it is. It's us telling the jury what happened, and not only telling them, but showing them what happened. I'm telling you now, many of the cases we have now are violent crime cases. They all have some element of video in the case. Sometimes it's video leading us to the next spot in the investigation, or the actual crime is on video," Cervantez said.

Cervantez can look through dozens of CDs, filled with footage,, for just a single case.

But he said all the video helps lead to the truth.

"We depend on them to make sure that we're doing what we're supposed to do, and that's find the truth. Ultimately we want to know what happened, we want the truth. And anything we can get that can prove that we're doing what's right and what's just, we're gonna use it," he said.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you