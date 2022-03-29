"Ultimately, we want the truth. And video helps us get there." Public cameras help prosecutors bring criminals to justice

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Joseph Cervantez sees case after case come across his desk as the Jackson County State's Attorney.
And for most cases, video evidence plays a critical role in solving crimes.
"Cameras and video, generally, are the new prosecutorial standard. We rely on them heavily to be able to solve cases. There's no easier way to put it," said Cervantez.
While video can provide details, Cervantez said cameras don't just show a crime.
"Video is something that supports the other evidence that we have. There's very few cases where video is the only evidence, but it typically is something that shows our investigation is on track," he added.
Cervantez said video evidence from street cameras, private businesses, or an individuals security camera can help corroborate evidence from witnesses, place perpetrators on a scene, identify evidence, and even help track criminals down.
But it also helps prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
"A conviction is exactly what it is. It's us telling the jury what happened, and not only telling them, but showing them what happened. I'm telling you now, many of the cases we have now are violent crime cases. They all have some element of video in the case. Sometimes it's video leading us to the next spot in the investigation, or the actual crime is on video," Cervantez said.
Cervantez can look through dozens of CDs, filled with footage,, for just a single case.
But he said all the video helps lead to the truth.
"We depend on them to make sure that we're doing what we're supposed to do, and that's find the truth. Ultimately we want to know what happened, we want the truth. And anything we can get that can prove that we're doing what's right and what's just, we're gonna use it," he said.