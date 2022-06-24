Ullin man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have arrested Robert E. Nelson, 56 of Ullin, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
ISP says on June 22, 2022 just before 9 p.m. Troopers were requested by the Ullin Police Department to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Kentucky Street.
A 32-year-old man was found near the roadway with an injury due to gunfire.
Nelson was located and detained in connection to the incident. He was later arrested by ISP.
Nelson was released from the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $30,000 bond.