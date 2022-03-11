 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST
today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Ukraine resident shares her experience during invasion

  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL spoke with a Ukraine resident who's been there since the first attack.

Svitlana Zholobaylo says many of her friends are stuck in Kyiv right now.

Many of them sleeping in cold basements and bomb shelters at night while the war rages on.

The city she's in was attacked by Russian troops on the first day of the war.

She says now many Ukrainians are hoping for more help from NATO and the west.

"When we gave away our nuclear weapons right? We were guaranteed or kind of guaranteed the protection by many european and world countries but it doesn't look like we get this protection now," said Svitlana Zholobaylo.

Svitlana also condemned the Russian attack on a Ukranina hospital, killing 3 people including a child.

17 people were also wounded in that attack.

