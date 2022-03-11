Ukraine resident shares her experience during invasion

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL spoke with a Ukraine resident who's been there since the first attack.
Svitlana Zholobaylo says many of her friends are stuck in Kyiv right now.
Many of them sleeping in cold basements and bomb shelters at night while the war rages on.
The city she's in was attacked by Russian troops on the first day of the war.
She says now many Ukrainians are hoping for more help from NATO and the west.
"When we gave away our nuclear weapons right? We were guaranteed or kind of guaranteed the protection by many european and world countries but it doesn't look like we get this protection now," said Svitlana Zholobaylo.
Svitlana also condemned the Russian attack on a Ukranina hospital, killing 3 people including a child.
17 people were also wounded in that attack.