U.S. Senator Rand Paul visits areas affected by tornado

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---U.S. Senator Rand Paul came to Mayfield and Bowling Green to see the devastation firsthand, for the first time.
And while he says the devastation is widespread, the people who live here say him being here is a symbol of hope.
"The tornado really did demolish downtown, and so much of the town. So if you see it, it just drives home the point that unless you've seen it, it's hard to imagine how bad it really is," said the senator.
The senator from Kentucky visited his home state as volunteers and victims of the tornado congregated at His House Ministries in Mayfield.
Senator Paul spoke with leaders of the church as they thanked volunteers to helping their community.
As everyone gathered together, those at the church decided to focus not on what they lost, but what they have.
"We're bringing people to hope. And we've seen a gathering together of people and resources, and you [U.S. Senator Paul] being here just says so much about that. We're so grateful for you. And this season, we know we have stuff, and we know people have lost stuff, but some have lost someone and we still have some thing. And at this time we just hope that people will hold each other closer, and especially this, that we point people to faith, to family, and those things that really matter," said the lead pastor at His House Ministries, Stephen Boyken.