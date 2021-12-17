You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul visits areas affected by tornado

Rand Paul in Mayfield

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---U.S. Senator Rand Paul came to Mayfield and Bowling Green to see the devastation firsthand, for the first time.

And while he says the devastation is widespread, the people who live here say him being here is a symbol of hope.

"The tornado really did demolish downtown, and so much of the town. So if you see it, it just drives home the point that unless you've seen it, it's hard to imagine how bad it really is," said the senator.

The senator from Kentucky visited his home state as volunteers and victims of the tornado congregated at His House Ministries in Mayfield.

Senator Paul spoke with leaders of the church as they thanked volunteers to helping their community.

As everyone gathered together, those at the church decided to focus not on what they lost, but what they have.

"We're bringing people to hope. And we've seen a gathering together of people and resources, and you [U.S. Senator Paul] being here just says so much about that. We're so grateful for you. And this season, we know we have stuff, and we know people have lost stuff, but some have lost someone and we still have some thing. And at this time we just hope that people will hold each other closer, and especially this, that we point people to faith, to family, and those things that really matter," said the lead pastor at His House Ministries, Stephen Boyken. 

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

