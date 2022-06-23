U.S. Senate passes bipartisan gun safety bill

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Senate voted to pass the bipartisan gun safety bill. Now it heads to the U.S. House. If it's passed it will go to President Biden for signature.
Lawmakers have been talking about possible gun safety legislation for weeks. Many call this bill the most sweeping update to gun reform in the U.S. in decades.
The legislation includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
It also closes the "boyfriend loophole." That deals with whether unmarried partners can have guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
The U.S. House is expected to pass the legislation.