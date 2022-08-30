U.S. Senate candidate, Kathy Salvi, makes stop in southern Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Kathy Salvi, made a stop at the Franklin County Farm Bureau Tuesday morning. Area supporters turned out to hear Salvi's platform, and do some Q and A. Salvi won the Republican primary and is running against incumbent, Tammy Duckworth, for the Senate seat.
Invited and introduced by two well-known area Illinois Republican Party members, Jim Kerley and Rhonda Belford, Republican candidate for Illinois U.S. Senate Seat, Kathy Salvi, spoke to supporters at the Franklin County Farm Bureau.
Salvi, a resident of Mundelein, Illinois, longtime lawyer and business owner, and mom of 6, said she chose to run for U.S. Senate because she wanted to see change.
"Well, first of all, the economy is in the tank, Salvi said. "We need to turn the economy around, and I will work very hard to make us energy independent again. Our departure from energy independence has really tanked our economy. Also, in Washington, they're printing and spending money out of control."
Salvi said, along with economy and energy - police support, addressing the fentanyl problem, and parents and education are at the top of her priority list if elected in November.
"Making sure parents have the right to determine the educational decisions of their children," said Salvi. "I'd like to see some common sense there too. Parents are very concerned."
Salvi says, above all, she wants to be a citizen Senator, a working Senator.
"In my first year, I want to have a town hall in all 102 counties in Illinois," Salvi explained. "One of my staff said, 'But Kathy, that's a lot to promise.' and I said, 'Are you kidding? I want to do one every year - that's the leadership we need.'"
Republican, Tom Demmer is running for the Illinois Treasurer's position and also spoke briefly. Demmer is currently a State Representative in District 90. He'll appear on the November ballot against Democratic incumbent - Michael Frericks.