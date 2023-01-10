U.S. Rep Mike Bost Chosen for Veterans' Committee Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U. S. Representative Mike Bost, serving Illinois' 12th District, has been chosen to serve as the chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs for the 118th Congress.
“It is a deep honor to be selected by my colleagues to lead the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs,” said Bost. “As chairman, I will fight to hold the Biden administration accountable, restore regular order, and ensure our veterans get the benefits and care they deserve. Growing up in a military family and then enlisting in the Marine Corps myself, this mission always been personal for me. Serving as chairman is a responsibility I do not take lightly; and I promise I will not let my veteran community down.”
Bost served the previous two years as ranking member on the committee.