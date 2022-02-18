U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge Reopened after barge hit

UPDATE: 6AM
KYTC Officials say the bridge has reopened after an inspection.
ORIGINAL:
(WSIL) -- The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is closed due to a barge hit on one of the piers.
It happened just before 3:45 Friday morning.
The Coast Guard says a tow boat was attempting to head upstream on the Mississippi River when the tow hit one of the piers of the bridge.
The bridge is closed to traffic pending an inspection.
The closest detour is via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah.
We'll keep you updated on when it will reopen.