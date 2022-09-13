U.S. 45/Fulton Rd to close for RR crossing work in Mayfield, Thursday, September 15

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- U.S. 45/Fulton Road is expected to close in Mayfield at Graves County mile point 16.268 starting Thursday, September 15, 2022.
This closure of U.S. 45/Fulton Road is to allow upgrades to a Paducah & Louisville rail crossing between South 12th Street/Beech Street and South 16th Street. The closure is at the south edge of downtown Mayfield immediately south of the one-way sections of U.S. 45 that run along Water Street and Walnut Street.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at promptly at 6 a.m., on Thursday. It is expected to reopen to traffic around 7 p.m., CDT, on Friday, September 16.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 80 and Interstate 69.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely notice should the roadway reopen to traffic earlier than expected.