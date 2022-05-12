Two western Kentucky men plead guilty to stealing thousands from grain elevator

(WSIL) -- Two western Kentucky men have pleaded guilty to a scheme to steal money from a grain elevator.
Gerald Kent Kingston, 61, and Bobby Joe Merrick, 72, pled guilty Wednesday to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County, Kentucky grain elevator company.
According to court documents, Kingston was formerly employed as manager at Gavilon Grain which operates a grain elevator in Eddyville. Merrick is a local farmer who contracted with Gavilon Grain to sell his corn, wheat and soybeans.
Between September 2016 and May 2021, Kingston and Merrick devised a scheme to defraud the company by creating multiple scale tickets for each truck load of crop that Merrick delivered. Kingston electronically submitted the scale tickets to Gavilon Grain’s headquarters in Nebraska for payment.
The scheme caused Merrick to be paid twice for each truck load of crop he delivered.
Kingston and Merrick admitted that Merrick was paid $354,870.11 for phantom loads of product. After receiving payment from Gavilon Grain, Merrick would make a cash payment to Kingston.
Kingston and Merrick both pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. As part of the plea agreement, they will be required to pay $354,870.11 in restitution to Gavilon Grain. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on August 24, 2022.