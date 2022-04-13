 Skip to main content
Two West Frankfort officers honored for heroic actions

  Updated
  • 0
west Frankfort officer honored

(WSIL) -- Two police officers from West Frankfort were honored for their heroic actions.

Around 8:30 pm Friday April 1st, Officer Derick Jordan witnessed a three car crash near the intersection of West Main Street and Ken Gray Boulevard. 

After the crash one of the cars burst into flames. Officer Jordan and Captain Clint Willis helped save two juveniles from the backseat of the burning vehicle. They were presented with honors at Tuesday April 12th's city council meeting. 

Police Chief John Prudent says there is no doubt without their quick actions the children would not have survived. 

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

