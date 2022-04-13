Two West Frankfort officers honored for heroic actions

(WSIL) -- Two police officers from West Frankfort were honored for their heroic actions.
Around 8:30 pm Friday April 1st, Officer Derick Jordan witnessed a three car crash near the intersection of West Main Street and Ken Gray Boulevard.
After the crash one of the cars burst into flames. Officer Jordan and Captain Clint Willis helped save two juveniles from the backseat of the burning vehicle. They were presented with honors at Tuesday April 12th's city council meeting.
Police Chief John Prudent says there is no doubt without their quick actions the children would not have survived.