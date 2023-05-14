Two weekend fires result in severe damage to Metropolis homes

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- Two fires broke out in the Metropolis area over Mother's Day weekend, resulting in five apartment units and one mobile home being destroyed.
Information on the fires comes courtesy of the Metropolis Fire Department.
On Saturday, May 13 around 11:20 p.m., the Metropolis fire department were called to a mobile home at the intersection of 10th and Butler for a structure fire. The home was vacant as the department fought the flames. Fire crews were at the scene until about 1:30 a.m. There were no injuries.
On Sunday, May 14 at approximately 2:38 a.m., the department reported to an apartment building on East 8th street. Fire crews worked with police to evacuate the building before attempting to douse the flames. While fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the remaining three living spaces, five of the apartments were incinerated. Though one individual was treated for smoke inhalation, there were no injuries. Crews remained on the scene until around 11 a.m.
Investigations into the two incidents are active and ongoing.